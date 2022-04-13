Avoid direct tickets, let the will of the people prevail

In the ongoing primaries towards the August 9 elections, one of the most bandied about arguments for dishing out the controversial direct party tickets has been beneficiaries’ popularity.

I beg to differ – for the simple reason that if I were a candidate with a ‘popular’ tag, the last moniker I would wish to be associated with is the party boss’s blue-eye girl – or boy. Indeed, invoking the ‘popular’ argument has often produced the opposite result; the aggrieved aspirant has had to quit his or her preferred party, with quite a number eventually trouncing the favoured candidate.

Which is why I wince each time a popular party – and at the moment, Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya and Dr William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance are the coalition parties to beat – impose a candidate on voters.

There are several reasons why an aspirant should steer clear of, nay, flee from the direct ticket. The first is simple: Benefiting from a direct ticket runs counter to democratic norms. It equates to taking unfair advantage of fellow aspirants just because the party boss happens to have a soft spot for one.

I can hear murmurs that some choices are products of opinion polls, which ought to guide party ticket choices. On the contrary, and despite seeming to be a good gauge for an aspirant’s popularity, opinion polls are not immune to manipulation and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Let the people decide

Democracy is all about being guided by voters’ will, hence, if an aspirant truly feels, “Mimi tosha!”, the easiest and most logical thing for him or her to do is to “let the people decide”.

That was one Kenneth Njindo Matiba famous maxim, and it obtained some 30 years ago as it does today. To claim to be popular while taking unfair advantage of fellow aspirants runs counter to the laws of logic at best, and the most honourable thing to do is to stand up to be counted by the voters – literally.

Besides offending the democratic norms, tagging onto party bosses’ apron strings often backfires, thanks to voters’ inclination to side with the underdog. It undermines not just an aspirant’s popularity but also the party boss’s fairness rating, painting him as a father who favours one child over the others, and beneficiaries as wimps who can’t hold out in a popular contest.

Now, that’s not quite my image of ‘Orengo Jimmy’ – my student leader at the University of Nairobi in the early 1970s, who led us through some of the most turbulent times in Kenya’s history.

It’s not my image of Ms Gladys Wanga, whom I perceived as a formidable candidate for Homa Bay governor until ODM boss Odinga spoiled the party by handing her a direct ticket.

I have zero inclination to elective politics. At the same time, I subscribe to the view that seeking a direct ticket is akin to playing dirty politics, and should be shunned by all self-respecting politicians.