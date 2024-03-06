Avoid a Meta outage repeat

Meta Platforms — Facebook, Instagram and Threads — were down for hundreds of thousands of users across the globe on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The disruptions started around 10:00 am ET, with more than 300,000 reports of outages for Facebook and about 40,000 reports for Instagram, it said.

“We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now,” Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X.

The issues appeared around 10:20am ET, impacting all social media sites’ apps and website. DownDetector, which monitors online outages, shows more than 200,000 Americans have problems with Facebook but over 30,000 reported the same with Instagram — Messenger has a little over 8,000.

Reportedly, the outage seems to have impacted various kinds of businesses and publishers who relied on Facebook for marketing and various outreach activities.

Ever since the platforms went off the grid, several users were seen flocking to other platforms to find out the potential reason and cause behind the outage.

The X platform showed #FacebookDown trending with thousands of users sharing memes and their take on the outage.

In past years, several social media platforms have experienced a similar problem. Amidst best practices and principles of cloud governance, such global media platforms should ensure 99.999 per cent uptime as per the Uptime Institute’s Tier Standard.