This is the last week of autism awareness month. During this month, the United Nations invites its Member States to create and champion initiatives to raise public awareness of autism including acceptance, early diagnosis, and treatment.

Kenya as a United Nations member state recognises the day with events to create awareness, and above all promote the dignity and well-being of children and adults with autism. I am all for autism awareness, I have been part of many awareness campaigns working with Autism Lights, a not-for-profit organisation with offices in Boston and Nairobi. I am very grateful to everyone who has championed autism awareness. Every one of them deserves much praise for their years of service and advocacy to the autism community.

I cannot state how needed this effort has been, but now we must transition from awareness to policy initiatives and autism treatment programs. Autism Awareness alone is not enough. While awareness has most likely created an understanding of autism and its acceptance in some spheres of our country, awareness has not proven effective at improving the lives of autistic people or easing the stress both social and financial families of persons with autism carry.

Some weeks ago, our country’s second lady Dorcas Gachagua, and the First Lady of Murang’a County, Mary Wambui Kanga’ta held an event in Muranga for autism. In her remarks at the event, the second lady challenged an all-out autism advocacy approach including the provision of resources for families of persons with autism. In my professional opinion, Pastor Dorcas' words were timely and visionary. This is now the path we must adopt going forward.

Global count

Autism is now quite common. According to the most recent global count study published last year, about 1 in 100 children in the world have a diagnosis of autism. These rates continue to increase. The numbers could even be higher in Kenya. For example, in the United States where the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does a meticulous tracking job, reported from last year’s data that about 1 in each 36 school-going children.

Given the global rising prevalence of autism, Kenya can no longer settle on awareness and ignore the grave national implications of the lack of a national policy on autism. It’s only prudent that the Kenya government come in and present a national policy on autism.

This policy could be formulated through the Ministries of Health or Education. The policy must formulate initiatives that will guide screening and treatment of autism. I too echo the words of Lady Dorcas Gachagua, that such a policy initiative should also come with funding. I propose three-fold funding.

One is the funding to aid public universities in Kenya to adopt training curricula geared towards training a workforce of nurses, pediatric and specialty physicians, speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, behavior technicians, and other professionals who can assess, diagnose, and treat autism across the country. Two, funding towards establishing a monitoring and reporting system at the Ministry of Health and the funds to kick start a taxpayer-funded network of both public and private facilities for the treatment of autism and other related developmental disorders all over the country.

Intervention

In 1998, a study in the United States reported that starting treatment interventions for children early in life produced significant outcomes, and saved US taxpayers considerable savings in future costs for these individuals in adulthood. This is the wisdom that spurred the diverse autism intervention networks now available in the US and Kenya must follow suit. Awareness alone will not bring us closer to the proven benefits of early interventions. But actual practical steps will do just that.

A national policy on autism in Kenya will ensure that we intervene and give our children and adults with autism a better shot at the future and in the long term, we taxpayers will not have to foot the bill for the millions of adults with autism who will not be able to join our workforce but instead be dependent on government resources. This is also the right thing to do.

As such, as we end April 2023, with all the great efforts on awareness multiple parties have championed, we now must move past the public awareness and initiate practical, actual steps that can improve the lives of persons with autism and their families. This is now the next prudent step in tackling the autism challenge.