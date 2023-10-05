Audit all schools to assure learners of safety in there

The recent cases of students dying, suffering inexplicable physical injuries and contracting strange ailments while at school are horrifying and a clear manifestation that the learners are no longer safe in the institutions.

At St Theresa’s Eregi Girls High School, Kakamega, more than 60 students have been hospitalised over a mysterious disease.

Earlier this year, three students and a teacher at Sacred Heart Mukumu Girls High School, in the same county, died while scores more were hospitalised over food and water poisoning.

These incidents must not be allowed to arise and we need to identify the causes and seek solutions.

Factors that make schools unsafe for learners include bullying, poisoned meals and water, violent corporal punishment and accidents. In the past few years, at least seven students died at school.

Worse, the affected parents complain that school management informs them too late, give scant information about the incidents and deny responsibility.

Parents and guardians entrust learning institutions with their children and at no point do they imagine that such an environment can turn out to be detrimental to learners.

Additionally, learners spend more time in school than anywhere else. This is why comprehensive and regular audits and inspections must be done by the stakeholders—the government, teachers, learners and the neighbouring community—to guarantee students their safety.

There is an urgent need for school authorities to ensure learners are safe while on school premises and while leaving the institution. They must commit and lay down practical mechanisms that will keep the students safe while learning.

Schools must audit and inspect the safety and standards of all types of meals learners eat at school. This includes inviting food and poisoning inspecting officers to carry out tests before the meals are prepared and served to students.

Also, the cooks must undergo medical check-ups to ensure that they are fit to handle foodstuffs as well as keep the kitchen and serving hall clean and hygienic.

Regular inspection of school infrastructure will ensure the safety of not only learners but teachers too. Students have died as a result of weak foundations or rotting roofs and cracking walls of classrooms.

Some school authorities remain insensitive until a disaster occurs yet they have every opportunity to prevent it through regular maintenance.

Schools must pay attention to the safety of their buses before allowing them to carry students.

They must instal functional First Aid and inter-school clinical services to contain the situation after an accident.

It is also prudent for them to provide emergency contacts, including toll-free numbers and particulars of nearby police stations and ambulance service providers. These should be displayed in strategic areas such as classrooms, halls of residence, sports grounds and washrooms.

School authorities and parents must take learners’ complaints seriously and act on them promptly.

With regular audits and inspections in schools, learners will feel safe and improve their performance, hence realising their potential.



