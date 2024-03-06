AU Year of Education is a great opportunity to lead

When African Union Heads of State gathered in Addis Ababa for their 37th General Session on February 17, education took the centre stage with 2024 marked as the organisation’s “Year of Education”.

The clarion call for education reform was led by Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani, the President of Mauritania and new chair of the AU, who highlighted that high-quality education in Africa was key to achieving sustainable development.

Kenya’s First Lady Rachel Ruto also attended a special session for first ladies across the AU to highlight the importance of empowering women and girls through education, showing strong political commitment. Access, quality, equity and relevance are the key themes of the special period.

Kenya now has an opportunity to show other countries in the continent what education transformation looks like.

In 2023, President William Ruto delivered a working party report that identified far-reaching reforms. It had foundational learning; science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM); and technology; equity (including girls and children with disabilities); youth upskilling and strengthened technical and vocational education and training (TVET); and higher education.

Low literacy rates

Accompanied by now-record levels of government investment in education, 2024 is the year to deliver these policy reforms and achieve the AU’s ambitions for education transformation right here.

The stakes could not be higher. Across the continent post-Covid, education systems are nearing breaking point.

The World Bank estimates that 90 per cent of children in Sub-Saharan Africa cannot read a simple sentence at agef 10 (defined as ‘learning poverty’) despite the vast majority now attending school.

In Kenya, research findings of 2018 by the National Assessment Systems for Monitoring Learner Achievement (Nasmla) showed low literacy rates in early years education (EYE). Further, 3.5 million youth aged 15-35 in Kenya are not in work or training.

The Year of Education, therefore, could help focus all stakeholders to ensure education leads to productive and dignified employment for all.

Competency-Based Curriculum

The year presents an unparalleled opportunity to mobilise stakeholders towards a common goal: Ensuring that education serves as a pathway to meaningful and dignified employment for all individuals.

Some specific policy reforms that will make a difference this year include the revisions to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) recently announced by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, which could support a more effective curriculum and a offer chance to upskill teachers.

Furthermore, prioritising the quality of early-childhood education, implementation of the comprehensive school system and investing in foundational learning are among key steps to prevent future crises in education.

Additionally, focusing on enhancing the quality of TVET — including updating the curriculum to make it more relevant and providing training for tutors — is essential. By implementing the reforms, stakeholders can work towards making education a catalyst for equitable development and prosperity across the nation.

The year is an opportunity for Kenya to show leadership across the region on education. But to do so, all stakeholders need to rally behind the intention, ambition and commendable political will signalled by the presidential reforms and align for the sake of the children who are missing out. May this be the turning point for greater quality education for all.