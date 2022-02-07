AU must stop these coups

A tweet by the African Union (AU) condemning and suspending Burkina Faso after the recent military coup that deposed President Marc Christian Kabore strongly revealed the streak of the continent’s unpreparedness to keep the military in the barracks and entrench democracy and predictable election calendars.

The body continues to play catch-up, unsure, as West Africa’s military find creative avenues to oust presidents and postpone democracy. There is a recurring joke that most of the youth in that region have dreams of joining the military—not to serve their nations but as a quick means to ascending to the highest office, thanks to orchestrating coups.

There are several factors that explain the fluidity of the political and social set-ups in Africa. The leading factor is that we inherited a colonial arrangement of the military units, which set tribes and regions against one another. This presented scenarios of exclusion from the centre, which post-independence African leaders sought to correct by pushing other groups from the centre to the periphery.

In the currently anarchical West Africa, especially the Sahel, extremist groups claiming ownership to caliphates from the states easily thrive and operate in environments and contexts characterised by citizenry discontent and strains at the centre.

Whereas the mandate of the military is to fight the threats to statehood by such groups, most of the armies are entangled in dealing with civil agitation for election calendars and democracy while senior officers lay strategies to hold onto power.

With such events, an entire region will become a hotbed of terrorism and other forms of extremism with the danger of further disintegration of the post-independence social and political landscape.

Perhaps the Economic Community of West African States has a more urgent assignment in a region that is becoming home to abdicated democracy and a safe haven for terrorist groups to thrive. One prays it carries the same swagger stick as it did in The Gambia when Yahya Jammeh refused to hand over following his election defeat.



