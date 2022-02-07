AU must stop these coups

African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat

The chairman of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat speaks during the 35th Ordinary Session of the AU Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on February 5, 2022.

Photo credit: Tony Karumba | AFP

By  BENJAMIN OBEGI

BusinessDaily

A tweet by the African Union (AU) condemning and suspending Burkina Faso after the recent military coup that deposed President Marc Christian Kabore strongly revealed the streak of the continent’s unpreparedness to keep the military in the barracks and entrench democracy and predictable election calendars.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.