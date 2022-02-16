AU-EU Summit must address Covid-19 vaccine inequalities

As the African Union-European Union Summit gets under way today in Brussels, it should prioritise actions aimed at righting the inequities that have plagued the Covid-19 response by rapidly increasing the sharing of vaccines, diagnostics, therapeutics and related technologies.

Outstandingly, the pandemic has made it clear that a global public health crisis cannot be solved piecemeal; it requires genuine partnership and cooperation. Therefore, the idea that the relationship between the EU and AU in responding to Covid-19 can still only be described as perfunctory charity should not stand in the way of real cooperation.

Africa and the world stand a better chance of finding a way out of the pandemic if both organisations worked together as equals — which makes it critical to instil this principle as the motto of the summit. There is no viable alternative to this approach, especially at this time when developing countries have been victimised by wealthy countries’ decision to hoard vaccines or send nearly expired doses to Africa, paving the way for the cycle of deadly waves and variants to continue for a long time.

To address the glaring disparity in vaccine availability between Africa and Europe, the leaders of AU and EU must commit to support the TRIPS waiver on vaccine patents and technologies at the World Trade Organization; make vaccines readily available to all who need them; and ensure the vaccines have a sufficiently long shelf life to avoid wastage.

Public health governance

In addition, both regions must expand local generic vaccine manufacturing, technological capacity and scientific know-how; end pandemic profiteering by pharmaceutical companies; and fund the vaccine distribution infrastructure and human resources. Importantly, the EU and AU must maintain a transparent dialogue between their leaders and engage civil society in the cooperation process.

These actions are urgent and necessary. The world’s inability to respond collectively to the pandemic is a stark indication that we need to urgently reform and strengthen the international framework of public health governance.

The EU and AU should take the cue from the Vaccinate Our World (VOW) campaign initiated by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), which has, since the beginning of the pandemic, committed to addressing the immoral disparity in Covid-19 vaccine access between the wealthy and developing countries. Some 10 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered globally, 80 per cent of them to people in high- and upper-middle-income countries. Yet less than 16 per cent of the 1.3 billion people in Africa have received at least one dose.

The leaders of the EU and AU ought to support the adoption of a new Global Public Health Convention or treaty. Until the principles of equity, cooperation, transparency and accountability are enshrined in an international accord, the risk of another — perhaps deadlier — pandemic looms over all of us.