Asset recovery can end poverty

The land which EACC recovered from five private companies, among the various court cases to recover public assets countrywide, is part of the government property worth Sh22.8 billion recovered from grabbers in the past three years.

The move by the anti-graft agency is becoming a revelation that it is committed to expending more efforts and resources in public asset recovery.

After recovering the corruptly acquired property, it automatically returns it to its rightful owner, making it one of the most effective means of combating the national socioeconomic threat of corruption.

Asset recovery could deter perpetrators of corruption from act damaging businesses and fuelling investor hesitancy.

The land is a vital natural resource economically, socially and politically, yet a finite one requiring sustainable utilisation.

For example, the repossessed 227 hectares next to Delamere Estates, in Naivasha, were meant for potato research and animal husbandry but had fraudulently been allocated to shadowy individuals yet could have opened ways for millions of Kenyans living in poverty.

The country is struggling to stabilise an economy not only affected by the Covid-19 pandemic but also poor governance of the Jubilee regime for 10 years.

Indeed, public asset recovery might lead to a stable economy since the land would be used to establish industries and start-ups, which would create jobs, hence freeing the country from poverty.

EACC is doing a good job. It’s our duty as Kenyans to assist them. Report any sign of graft and asset grabbing immediately for a better future.