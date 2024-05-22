Asset finance fintechs bridge inclusion gap

The Kenyan asset acquisition market has been growing in recent years with the emergence of fintech-based firms providing quality hire purchase (HP) solutions. Traditionally, the options would revolve around disciplined savings mobilisation, like through banks, to acquire an asset. At the enterprise level, asset financing, including leasing, have been around for decades.

The missing link has been the availability of an accessible solution catering to the micro end of the market. Growing up in the 1980s and ’90s, that was primarily covered by a few HP entities that operated brick-and-mortar outlets.

They bridged a gap in the market, allowing civil servants and teachers, among other cadres, to own assets and meet their physiological needs. Through them, families acquired galvanised iron roofing sheets, electronic equipment, solar panels and even motorcycles, which were paid off through a check-off system with their employers.

The later-day HP provider is now fashioned as an asset finance fintech solution provider, with several players playing in the market segment. Instructively, none of them is a digital lender, bank, microfinance bank or deposit-taking finance institution. They are simply asset finance solution providers operating under the Hire Purchase Act and, unlike their forerunners, rely mainly on tech solutions for credit scoring and administration. They, therefore, enjoy better operating efficiencies and are actively bridging the asset acquisition gap in the micro-enterprise and individual market segments.

Main drawback

In Kenya, like many other developing countries, access to credit is the main drawback to accelerated economic development. Many informal sector players lack collateral and the formal instruments for accessing credit from mainstream players. That, and simply being unbanked, means poor financial inclusion, forcing this micro-segment of individuals and entrepreneurs in the SME sector to turn to predatory financing options such as shylocks at very high interest rates.

Asset finance fintech solutions allow Kenyans with a minimum downpayment to own assets such as vehicles, motorcycles and mobile phones through flexible payment plans. The HP loan is made up of the retail price of the asset and the value-added services, including fees for the GPS tracker, logbook transfer, comprehensive insurance, customer service and 24/7 emergency response team.

These companies thus simply bridge the gap between people and access to flexible financing through financial inclusion and accessibility. Many of them are also investing heavily in clean and green mobility by financing new electric motorcycles.

Using tech solutions and financial intermediary options like mobile money, they continue supporting the dreams of the unbanked and underserved so that they can change the course of their lives, staying true to the financial inclusion horizon.