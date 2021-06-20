Assassin mentality is the bane of our democracy

The concept of separation of powers is traced back to the 16th Century with the likes of Aristotle, Cicero, St Thomas Aquinas and Machiavelli being of the opinion that mixed regimes of the one, the few and the many were the best due to the fact that they led to a system of checks and balances, giving a formal distinction between the Legislature, Executive and Judiciary.

This doctrine creates balances, where an organ is bestowed with special powers to check on the exercise of the powers of the others in a bid to ensure a state of equilibrium. It lauds the notion that power should not be vested in one individual or organ but spread across the board to limit its absolute abuse. As stated by Lord Atkins, “power tends to corrupt and absolute power tends to corrupt absolutely.”

The 2010 Constitution was the genesis of our walk through this doctrine as it was set to move us from the independence constitution, which granted the President absolutism. It highlights that all power belongs to the people and delegated to the three arms to conduct their functions in unison.

Kenya’s main problem is disregard for the rule of law and constitutionalism, which is a clear attack on our democracy and the will of the people. The unending in-fighting among the arms of the government, and disregard of court orders by the Executive, threatens the very core of our democracy.

Flex muscle

The Judiciary and the Executive have been spoiling for a fight since the historical nullification of the 2017 presidential election. Whereas the latter promised to “revisit” the judgment, the former has demonstrated that it discharges its mandate without duress. But it appears the Executive is out to flex muscle and prove it has power over the courts.

The challenges have led to the display of might. Unfortunately, the Judiciary is roped into these popularity gimmicks, giving rise to judicial activism.

The Executive has been accused of blatant disregard of court orders — such as the declaration of the illegality of Parliament for not implementing the two-thirds gender rule; illegal creation of the post of chief administrative secretary; delay in appointing 41 judges vetted by JSC for close to two years and the recent appointment of only 36 of them. The actions by the President have drawn responses from retired Chief Justices David Maraga and Dr Willy Mutunga.

The retaliation by the Judiciary, by also not wanting to draw boundaries on issues that are political, has given rise to the standoff. Every party wants to punish the other maliciously instead of forging a way for the democratic institutions to coexist.

The three arms of government should heed the call to respect the rule of law, regardless of status and position, since they are all equal before the law. For our democracy to prosper, every arm of the government must subscribe to separation of powers and independence of constitutional bodies.