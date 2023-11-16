As you plant trees, talk climate

On Monday, Kenyans participated in a National Tree Planting Day, led by President William Ruto. The aim of the exercise was to involve every citizen in environmental conservation as the government targets to plant 15 billion trees in 10 years, align with global warming mitigation measures and reduce the adverse effects of climate change.

But discussion around the holistic government efforts on climate change, viewed against the President’s reversal of the logging ban earlier this year, lingered. The climate crisis must be addressed urgently. Stakeholders must engage in honest discussions with leaders becoming conscious of sustainability efforts, hence ensuring the relevant action is taken in collaboration with NGOs.

Tree planting should be made mandatory and a tradition built around it to realise rehabilitation of forests and water catchment areas to avert disaster.

Ahead of next month’s COP 28, action must be seen and prioritised to ensure the “Nairobi Declaration”, arrived at during the recent inaugural Africa Climate Summit, is implemented. Besides, discussions should focus on Africa’s food security through sustainable agricultural practices that emphasize modern land tilling methods that do not degrade the soil and seeds, fertilisers and herbicides that are not harmful to humans or the environment.

Resolutions at climate meetings should not end up as rhetoric from aesthetic sit-ins. Besides, the policy frameworks emanating from them should be citizen-centred to ensure healthy ecosystems.



