As we build roads, let’s spare a thought for affected ecosystems

Infrastructure development is important as it fosters cultural and economic integration. It is also key to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Agenda 2063 of the African Union Commission.

Kenya has experienced rapid infrastructure development under the Vision 2030. Key projects include the Lamu Port-Southern Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) and Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) corridors, as well as associated ports, roads, power lines and pipelines.

Although there are many positives, these projects present potential negative outcomes for nature and people.

The projects pass through ecologically sensitive areas such as the Tsavo conservation area, Nairobi National Park and Northern Kenya conservancies.

The Tsavo conservation area comprises Tsavo West, Tsavo East, North Kitui and Chyulu Hills national parks as well as multiple community conservancies.

Keep animals off roads

About 200km of infrastructure bisects the 44,000km2 conservation area, resulting in habitat loss, poaching, interference with wildlife movement and cases of animals being hit by vehicles.

According to Kenya Wildlife Service records, the Tsavo ecosystem supports 40 per cent of Kenya’s elephant population, 18 per cent of Kenya’s black rhino population, more than 60 other mammals and 400 bird species.

In a study conducted between January and December 2020, up to 207 wild animals were reported killed on a section of the Mombasa-Nairobi highway (A109) and Voi-Taveta road (A23).

The majority of animals killed were mammals, followed by birds and reptiles. Fences, gullies and olfactory, optical and acoustical repellents are needed to keep animals off the roads.

Infrastructure designs should also avoid attractive vegetation that could provide food, shelter or nesting sites. Creating awareness, using warning signs, clearing roadsides, using optical reflectors or olfactory signals and road lighting can also help. So would infra-red detectors.

Legal and policy measures such as considering road-kills as serious traffic offences are also recommended.