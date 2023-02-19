As Ruto government takes shape, cracks in ODM continue to widen

As development projects by the Kenya Kwanza government increase, cracks in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) are continuing to widen.

The widely credited benefits that sustain Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leader Raila Odinga’s political persona have been uncovered by a section of ambitious ODM party members and a critical public.

Critics are no longer confined to the "Baba is always right" group that now also includes an informed public.

Confounding the whole matter is the belief that Azimio MPs must endorse Mr Odinga’s call of opposing government policies and the right to always protest or impose the will of a few ODM members.

This, without regard to the freedom and development its party supporters cherish dearly.

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s policy reforms aimed at protecting the rights of Kenyans and reviving the economy have forced Mr Odinga to turn to public rallies, which previously resulted in the famous 'handshake' with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The so-called 'rebel MPs' are hardworking and competent lawmakers who are against the promotion of self-interests within the ODM party.

The recent remarks by some ODM party leaders calling for the MPs who met President Ruto at State House to resign shows why Azimio's reform agenda is a fallacy.

The President and his deputy however seem not surprised by Mr Odinga's actions and seem prepared to contain the opposition leader.

Political reforms are too important to Kenyans to allow a few politicians to achieve their self-interests through arm-twisting.

The Azimio coalition has become ineffective. It is a grouping driven by partisan politics and patronage guided by self-interests.