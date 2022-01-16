As Chinua would say, trouble with our politicians

Chinua Achebe

Nigerian author Chinua Achebe. In his 1983 masterpiece The Trouble with Nigeria, he acknowledged that the problem with his country was not the land or climate or water or air or anything but leadership.

By  Ngure Kamau

Our politicians do not play politics in the interests of the nation but to advance their selfish interests, to the detriment of the people.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.