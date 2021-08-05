As Africa accelerates access to clean lighting, Kenya must not lag behind

LED bulb

A super energy saving LED bulb from the Dutch electronics giant Philips.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Win Njueh

Communications Associate

Clean Lighting Coalition

 Across the world, leaders are supporting innovative solutions to mitigate climate change and accelerate the transition to clean, renewable energy.

