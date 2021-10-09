Are businessmen good presidential candidates? A look at Jimi Wanjigi

Jimi Wanjigi

Businessman and ODM presidential aspirant Jimi Wanjigi addresses the media when he met ODM delegates from Mombasa County on October 2, 2021. 

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Karuti Kanyinga

What you need to know:

  • The alternative leaders presented thus far are known to many Kenyans.
  • But would businessmen and women count as alternative leaders?

My previous articles on alternative leadership for Kenya’s presidential election in 2022 focused on the need to identify individuals with ability and experience to fix fundamental challenges facing the country. The alternative leaders presented thus far are known to many Kenyans. They have experience in tackling some of these problems. Some of these leaders are a good fit for the job of presidency.

