Approach can up innovation in education

Natural sciences are at the engine of innovation. Granted, we must interrogate the way science education is conducted within our learning institutions, more so universities.

Disciplines like chemistry, physics and biology are, arguably, the bedrocks of science-oriented programmes. Science education must be anchored in the laboratory, related to common life experiences and promote an interdisciplinary spirit.

Otherwise, we risk pseudo-scientists whose only qualifications are certificates obtained through regurgitation of memorised content. Science educators must be awake to the historical reality that informed the field. A philosophical framework of mind about the subject and educating must be brought to bear and students made to have a personal involvement with their object of study.

Curiosity

Science began as a simple exercise of individuals’ wonder and curiosity about their world. Whereas it has become a bit complex, its object remains that of making lives better, as exemplified in technology. For instance, computer science traces its origin to philosophy, specifically Aristotelian logic.

Physics originated from natural philosophy while music was once under the department of mathematics. Scientists must thus collaborate within and outside their disciplines for science is all about humanity.

Organic chemists and biologists united to produce Gleevec (Imatinib), a drug commonly used to manage chronic myeloid leukaemia. That saw the launch of Avastin, a drug used together with Taxol to treat breast cancer. Implicitly, medicine owes its existence to both biology and chemistry.

There are serious concerns about how students are taught natural sciences. The situation is so overarching that key stakeholders are not willing to discuss. The challenges centre on poorly equipped labs and deficient pedagogy.

In science education, the place of a lab cannot be overemphasised. This is where scientific laws, theories and narratives find execution and students develop research skills.

Technological unemployment

Qualified personnel and abundant facilities produce graduates who discover themselves. Science classes should not be treated like public lectures, lest the graduates get stranded with certificates that are not backed with scientific skills and competence, leading to technological unemployment.

American philosopher of science Thomas S. Kuhn said science education ought to be conducted in tandem with research tradition, laws, theory application and instrumentation. Natural sciences are continuously becoming central to questions of public concern.

Affordable healthcare, manufacturing, environmental conservation, climate, terrorism threats, among others, call for thorough knowledge and competence in science education. But scientific theories and principles must be supplemented with actual examples and analogies that spark creativity and imagination, ingredients of innovation.

Universities must allocate more practical teaching hours in the lab and industrial visits.