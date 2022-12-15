Appreciate ‘deputy parents’

The festive season is the time to cut the “deputy parents” some slack after having had a long and tough year.

Firstborns are the conventional safety nets of the African family but so are other responsible children in other dynamics. The position of birth does not matter but the sense of responsibility manifested by the child.

The white sheep, who is usually in their parents’ and relatives’ good books, often has a lot on their plate. They have to factor the rest of their loved ones in their decisions and this has a great impact on their emotional and financial well-being.

They have to stay on their toes because their title holds a heavy crown that is not always shimmer and glitter. Their messianic complex which psychologists have labelled as a trauma response compels them to overcompensate and go over and beyond not only for their nuclear but also the extended family.

Of course, they mean well but a lack of well-defined boundaries could lead to self-neglect, which when left unchecked will exponentially lead to burnout and mental health issues. This is the season to give back to them and show appreciation through moral or financial support.

It would be great if other able siblings or parents take the front seat and oversee the family issues. If there are any conflicts in the family, mediation can be done by the involved parties or an outsourced professional.

Planning of family parties and the expenses that follow can be catered by other members who have been joy-riding in the past. Family caregivers also need a hand for them to recharge and be in their element for a moment.

“Deputy parents” ought to be proactive and put themselves first. The self-inflicted pressure can be managed by delegating some tasks and errands and giving themselves time for personal check-in. It is also high time for them to learn that saying “no” is not always selfish.



