Appoint judges based on merit, ethnic diversity

A columnist in a local daily recently proposed that the filling of the then-vacant slot in the Supreme Court go to someone with divergent skills and background diversity. However, that was without a sound basis.

Such selection should be based on an individual’s capacity in terms of experience and ability to understand, interpret and apply the law, ending up with the best candidate on merit.

A consideration on how many are enlisted from the Judiciary, the Bar, the academia and other sectors is impracticable. Where would one would draw the line, yet all are qualified by virtue of their having been admitted to the Bar? A distinction can only be made on experience, intellectual capacity and competence in the vast field that is law.

To suggest that serving judges should not be appointed to the Supreme Court on account of some of them having already been enlisted would be discriminatory, even when a majority of applications to all vacant positions in the Judiciary would ordinarily be expected to come from judicial officers who have the expectation of rising through the ranks as is the norm in any workplace. To curtail this aspiration on account of an unknown quota system between the various sectors would, in itself, infringe on the rights of magistrates and judges.

Skills and background diversity has never had a significant impact on the development of jurisprudence in Kenya if Supreme Court decisions, most of which are unanimous, is anything to go by. Don’t forget that one of the Supreme Court judges, Smokin Wanjala, joined the Judiciary with a skills/background diversity bias. Such background bias has also not impacted on the many unanimous Court of Appeal decisions, which are mostly based on long-held precedents set by the court.

Common thread

Above all, several judges, including the Chief Justice nominees enlisted after the 2010 Constitution, were practising advocates at one time yet it is difficult to associate their successes or failures on their background. The common thread that should cut across every appointee is the capacity to grasp the law, independence and intellectual capacity.

Take the case of Justice George Odunga, who spent more years in practice as an advocate than serving as a judge, or Professor Joel Ngugi, who spent many of his years in academia in the United States but has also been outstanding. Both outstanding professionals are relatively independent and very progressive in their precedent-setting decisions, alongside many other judges. This dispels the skills and background diversity consideration.

Competence and meritocracy should be the key consideration, without dampening the spirit of those who have toiled throughout their life in the Judiciary with the aspiration to rise to the apex.

The second key consideration is appreciation of ethnic diversity. We should see the face of Kenya at every level of judicial composition. This is a constitutional requirement, alongside gender parity.