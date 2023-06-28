Apply tech in sexual health

By 2020, Kenya was experiencing a youth bulge with 12.7 million adolescents, accounting for 23.7 per cent of the population. They are at heightened risk of poor sexual health-related outcomes with 61 per cent of new HIV infections occurring in the age group.

The triple threat of new HIV infections, early pregnancy and sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) is solely driven by inadequate sexual and reproductive health education.

Comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) is vital in equipping adolescents with skills and knowledge to lead healthy lives and relationships. It encourages young people to make informed decisions and protect themselves from risky behaviours like unwanted pregnancy and diseases for global sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) outcomes.

The government should launch a life skills curriculum that includes a comprehensive strategy to provide age-appropriate, culturally acceptable information on abstinence, HIV and STI prevention and life skills education for adults and young people.

Technology can be leveraged for effectiveness. Creating digital venues to teach CSE to youth is increasingly popular. High-tech interventions offered through smartphone applications or games are an innovative way to engage adolescents. Interactive platforms like audio, video and animations can also be utilised. Digital options can overcome obstacles of policy limitations and social and cultural taboo.

Integrating technology with sexual health education (SHE) has multiple benefits of making it as comprehensive as possible. One is privacy, particularly for stigmatised groups. Health technologies provide adolescents who might lack access to resources and information with an opportunity to protect themselves.

Online programmes are relatively inexpensive and the advantages in terms of HIV/STD prevention and treatment outweigh the costs. Compared to conventional behavioural approaches, they are easier to adopt and disseminate and more effective and engaging for young people.