Apply ‘my body, my choice’ to Covid vaccines

Why doesn’t “my body, my choice” apply to vaccines? It’s not just your body at stake; it’s my body, everybody else’s body, and society itself. Your refusal to get vaccinated becomes my problem; it puts my well-being, family and life at risk.

“My body will decide” is the slogan of women on the frontline of the struggle for the legalisation of abortion. I back pro-choice. I don’t believe in forcing anyone to do what they are uncomfortable with.

Similar to Covid-19, I like the idea of compulsory vaccination. The decision to be vaccinated or not should be voluntary and based on informed consent. Those who refuse to be vaccinated range from anti-vaxxers, who just refuse to get vaccinated, to smart people who are rationally worried.

These vaccines are relatively new, and the technology behind them are also fairly recent. We cannot, therefore, confidently predict their long-term effects, and these concerns are understandable.

There are clear benefits to vaccination. Data clearly show that people who have not been vaccinated are more likely to become seriously ill or die.

The decision not to get vaccinated could put you at risk and have a negative impact on others. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated people can spread Covid-19. However, the former are less likely to become infected. If they do, the virus is cleared from their bodies faster than those not vaccinated.

If you’re not vaccinated and live with others, particularly those who aren’t vaccinated, the chances of getting infected and making them sick are higher than if they were. The financial, mental, emotional cost stress to families when somebody becomes very ill from Covid-19 is enormous.

Within a month, I lost several family members to Covid-19 — and they had not been vaccinated. Three of my siblings caught Covid-19 week after week. However, they were all fully vaccinated and had physically recovered. But they were sad.

Research published in the British Medical Journal revealed that 1.5 million children were orphaned by the pandemic. Some parents may not have survived it while others may have been vaccinated.

Patients with Covid-19 have overloaded our health system and caused inconvenience to other patients. This increased the chance of their condition worsening or even dying. Elective surgeries were also suspended and patients with diseases such as cancer were among those affected.

You might be sick if you don’t get your vaccines and end up in the hospital. Imagine that somebody else really needs this bed? Imagine that the hospital is filled with morons. The hospital can handle hundreds of dying patients, which 99 per cent of them wouldn’t be if they didn’t moan and get a poxy injection. Imagine that there is an earthquake, a train accident, or a mass shooting, and suddenly there are hundreds in need of treatment.

But there’s no room for them since they’re all filled with selfish thugs who have said, “My body, my choice.” You have two options: You can infect others or choose to save yourself and others.