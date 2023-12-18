Apathy for accident victims

In a traffic incident in Nyali, in Mombasa County, a boda boda was hit by a speeding vehicle while carrying a pillion passenger. The passenger’s leg was cut into two. The patient was taken to the nearest hospital.

It was past 1am. The hospital demanded admission fees in advance while relatives were being woken up. Then the patient was referred to another big hospital in town, which demanded a higher figure while the patient was still in great pain. A private doctor took up the patient but could not rejoin the leg. The patient thus lost a leg due to heartlessness!

The Kenya Health Professions Oversight Authority (KHPOA) is a state corporation established under the Health Act No.21 of 2017, Part VI, Section 45. Its functions are fundamentally oversight or regulatory and seek to protect the public from harm and ensure the provision of quality health services.

After 60 years of independence, and the government having given private hospitals the licence to treat patients, they still demand a deposit while the patient is dying and relatives are not anywhere near. The hospital demanded the same amount as the private doctor who was not able to reattach the leg.

KHPOA should investigate such cases and take action against the hospitals that refuse to admit a patient before the deposit is paid. Let ethics prevail.