Signs of malady in murder and suicide

The Kenya Mental Health Policy (2015-2030) indicates that one in every four Kenyans — 12 million people — will suffer mental ill-health in their lifetime. That’s huge. It also lists 88 consultant psychiatrists and about 500 psychiatric nurses for the population of nearly 50 million.

Given the few specialists, is there a mechanism in our health system to run mandatory testing? Then, every Kenyan would know their mental status and what triggers certain behaviour that can lead to murder or suicide. Sadly, mental tests are normally conducted on the orders of a court — after a crime has been committed.

Senseless or mindless murder rarely discriminates its victims. Every act of murder has different causes — including love gone sour, disgruntled family members, disputes among work or business colleagues and disharmony in learning institutions. Yet, one is tempted to believe that many a murder case could have its roots in an undiagnosed mental status — the result of depression, schizophrenia or uncontrolled anxiety.

Beyond the peddled narrative-turned-taboo in referring to mentally ill people as “mad”, there are quarters who assign blame on temporary insanity on the part of the perpetrator of a crime. Reducing cases of murder, or eradicating them altogether, should be a long-term goal. Definitive steps on where to begin to tackle this monster of mental instability should be taken urgently.

Those who commit these crimes belong to a network. They are known to us. They live in our community, in our homes, yet we are unable to detect the signs of mental illness in them.

Stigmatisation and mistreatment around mental health must stop. Here’s a sound thought by Noam Shpancer, PhD, the author of the novel The Good Psychologist: “Mental health ... is not a destination but a process. It’s about how you drive, not where you’re going.”