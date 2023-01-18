An ode to our volunteers in mental health

The topic of mental health has become increasingly prevalent in recent years and it is no surprise that many organisations and groups have begun to focus on addressing the issue.

One such initiative is Scouts Healing Invisible Wounds (SHIW), by the Kenya Scouts Association. It supports young people who have experienced mental health issues, including those caused by traumatic events.

The programme aims to provide a supportive and safe environment for young people to build resilience and develop coping strategies, as well as to raise awareness of mental health issues among scout leaders and volunteers.

Mental health is a vital aspect of overall well-being and should be given the same attention as physical health. Sadly, it is often overlooked, particularly in schools. Yet school being among the most important places for children and youth to be, it is crucial that they have access to the support and resources they need to maintain their mental health.

Lack of understanding of mental health is rampant. Mental health is not just the absence of mental illness but the ability to cope with the stresses of life, work productively and make a contribution to one’s community. It includes emotional, psychological and social well-being. Importantly, mental health is not only the absence of mental illness but also the presence of mental wellness.

Cope with stress

Schools must give support to young people’s mental health. That can help to ensure youth cope with the normal stresses of life and work productively and make a contribution to their communities.

SHIW’s programme includes activities such as hiking, camping and other outdoor activities designed to promote physical and mental well-being. It also provides training for scout leaders and volunteers to identify and support youth who have mental health issues. It seeks to encourage open and honest conversations about mental health and to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

Outdoor activities can have a huge impact on young people’s mental health. They also help to improve physical fitness and, hence, mental health. The training ensures that young people have access to adults, who are able to identify and support them if they are experiencing mental health issues. This is particularly important in schools, where young people may not have access to such help.

The programme also aims to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health issues. Encouraging open and honest conversations about mental health, hence breaking down the barriers that can prevent young people from seeking help.

