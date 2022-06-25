Amended NHIF Act will help fast-track attainment of Universal Health Coverage

Attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) is one of the key pillars of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda, with several strategies being put in place by the government to ensure its realisation.

The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) was chosen as the vehicle through which the population will access quality healthcare services without suffering financial hardship.

The decision follows a pilot in 2018/19 in four counties that was implemented on an input financing model, where public facilities were supported with technologies, human capital, equipment and commodities that allowed the public to access services free of charge.

Strategic purchaser

The scale-up has been implemented on an insurance model, which has been found to be more sustainable, while still focusing on strengthening health systems. To ensure sustainability and cost containment, the government initiated a raft of reforms that would transition and position the fund as a strategic purchaser of healthcare services.

The reforms, which are bundled in four folds, include the digitalisation of NHIF processes, restructuring and realignment of the structure, benefits design, and amendment of the NHIF Act.

With the ball rolling on all these UHC plans and initiatives, a number of strategies have been put in place to ensure that the dream is realised and sustained. Key among these strategies is the on-boarding of all Kenyans as NHIF members. The current membership is 14.3 million principal members, and 18.6 dependants, totalling 32.9 million beneficiaries. This is 69 per cent of the total population of 47 million Kenyans.

However, only 44.6 per cent (6.3 million members) are active. The active ones mostly need sustained treatment as others come in only because they have a medical need and drop off once the need is met. The trend strains NHIF resources and is unsustainable.

The amended NHIF Act provides for all Kenyans above 18 years to be registered as NHIF members. The Act has provided for mandatory contribution by all those who can afford to pay for their health insurance, while the national government will identify and support indigents and vulnerable households.

Purchase of healthcare services

The second strategy is the purchase of healthcare services. The amended Act allows the NHIF an opportunity to be creative in terms of engagement for strategic purchasing of healthcare services.

With the change of name from National Hospital Insurance Fund to National Health Insurance Fund, the fund can now contract different healthcare providers besides hospitals. These include laboratories, consultants, pharmacies, hospices and healthcare professionals.

Plans are in advanced stages to introduce a pharmacy benefit package that aims at improving access and lowering the cost of medication in contracted facilities.

Drivers of costs

Supply-side financing also remains crucial. The success of UHC will mean that the beneficiaries access the services they need, including pharmaceuticals and non-pharmaceuticals, when they visit healthcare providers. The major drivers of costs are diagnostics and medication.

A long-term strategy to control and bring down the costs – especially those related to non-communicable diseases – is by partnering with pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors to ensure strategic purchasing for efficiency and value for money for NHIF beneficiaries.

This will be done by negotiating for lower prices for drugs that fit within the NHIF benefit packages.

The partnership will support development and establishment of a tailored pricing and reimbursement system that will enable efficient resource use.

Engagement with counties is also key. There is need to look at how to increase capacity in public facilities as this will ensure access for most beneficiaries. NHIF has contracted 7,666 healthcare providers (HCPs), 72 per cent of which are public facilities.

Incentives to counties

Providing incentives to county facilities, such as the current plan by NHIF to standardise reimbursement across all HCPs, will go a long way in actualising UHC. The ripple effect will be improved quality and continuation of care that will positively impact the country’s pricing of healthcare services.

But most importantly, data harvesting will play a key role in decision-making. Sustainability and strengthening of systems in the health sector requires reduction of the cost of care, reduction of preventable illnesses and bundling the costs of specialised care. We do not have data locally to support decision-making to be able to remove the risks that we have now. Bundling ensures the risk is transferred and that we can predict the costs better.



