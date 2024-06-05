Alternative justice system will end backlog of cases

Kenya’s culturally rich communities proudly champion and practise their own forms of justice that are tethered to basic mechanisms and principles of reconciliation and peaceful coexistence.

This inherent system, customary or informal justice mechanisms, was the core of dispute resolutions as communities thrived with the constituents satisfied with how justice was dispensed.

At the onset of colonisation, most of these laws were considered retrogressive, archaic and outdated as the colonial master introduced those that he considered supreme but, in reality, were favourable to white settlers and punitive to indigenous peoples.

Pre-independence, vestiges of the colonial constitution formed part of independent Kenya’s laws, which also did not formally recognise informal justice systems. Following the 2010 Constitution, however, the country has strived to recognise some of these alternative justice systems (AJS) in line with the directive in Article 159(2)(c) of the Constitution, thus the development of the relevant policy.

Cultural issues

The Judiciary says 78 per cent of justice seekers in Kenya use mechanisms for justice that are outside the formal courts, proving that the mechanism are no longer regarded as ‘others’ or subordinate alternatives. The success of AJS is pegged on its people-centred approach to justice and also familiarity to addressing cultural issues with lasting solutions.

That AJS is considered a faster route to justice while also providing durable resolutions to disputes is among the reasons it continues to thrive.

The AJS policy strives to ensure that, to properly recognise, regulate and enhance its use, it must align its operation with the principles and values of the Constitution and international human rights standards. All this while underscoring the need for a pluralistic approach to justice that is sensitive to cultural, socioeconomic and geographical diversity of the nation.

Take, for instance, the Borana community, which is also spread in parts of southern Ethiopia. For centuries, it has relied on the Gada system to resolve major social, political and economic conflicts. The Adulaa Council is entrusted with upholding peace and harmony within the community.

Among the Somali, the Maslaha system has been used to resolve conflicts, hugely assisting in enhancing reconciliation and cohesion within the community. In recent years, however, it has been abused by some individuals in cases involving criminal matters such as murder and even rape or defilement.

Alternative dispute resolution

On this, there is a need to ensure alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanisms do not contravene available legal instruments that prescribe penalties for such offences. Also, it is important that victims are not denied their deserved justice.

Elders, the ultimate custodians of law within their communities, must be properly sensitised on the principles and values of the constitution and international human rights standards to fairly dispense justice when hearing and resolving cases. The same case with members of the community.

AJS has facilitated the resolution of disputes that would otherwise have burdened the formal courts, reducing the endemic backlog of cases. Concerted efforts should, however, also be put in sufficiently documenting the impact of AJS on justice outcomes and the administration of justice as the Judiciary continues to set up specialised centres countrywide.