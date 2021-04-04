All set for selection of Chief Justice and one judge of the Supreme Court

William Ouko

Court of Appeal President William Ouko, Senior Counsel Philip Murgor, Court of Appeal Judge Lady Justice Martha Koome and Justice Nduma Nderi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Anne Amadi

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is in the process of recruiting the third Chief Justice since the promulgation of the Constitution of Kenya 2010. The JSC is also recruiting a Supreme Court judge to fill a position which arose in February 2020.

