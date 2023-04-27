Align minimum wage with high cost of living

According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), the fundamental objectives of establishing a minimum wage is to prevent the exploitation of workers by employers, promote a fair wage structure for a minimum acceptable standard of living for low-paid workers and alleviate poverty, especially among working families.

The universal policy instrument is applicable in 90 per cent of countries. The Ministry of Labour and Social Protection provides minimum wage in Kenya at Sh14,014 ($128) per month, but the rates vary by sector—including agricultural workers, domestic workers, security guards and other professions.

It is considered a powerful instrument in reducing wage inequality and raising the wages of vulnerable workers such as youth, women and non-unionised workers. It also helps in reducing poverty; in the developing countries, it benefits workers belonging to poor households by raising their low incomes.

But due to the high cost of living, many workers still struggle to make ends meet. The rate has been rising steadily over the past months, driven by factors such as inflation, high food and fuel prices and depreciation of the shilling against other currencies. Based on prices of commodities and services, it rose by 13.06 per cent last year.

Housing is one of the biggest expenses for Kenyans, with rent and mortgages often consuming a large portion of their income. Food and transportation costs are also high, especially in urban areas.

The minimum wage is, thus, not always sufficient to meet workers’ needs given the high cost of living. More needs to be done to address the underlying factors driving it and improve the overall economic situation of workers. The effectiveness of minimum wage depends on factors including the extent to which they afford protection to all workers in an employment relationship, including women, and youth and migrant workers, regardless of their contractual arrangements.

Minimum wage dates back to 1946, when the British colonial government introduced the relevant laws, which continued after Independence in 1963.The rate has been adjusted periodically to reflect cost of living changes and other economic factors.

But despite its existence, many workers—especially in the informal sector, where wages are not regulated— still earn wages that are below the prescribed rate. However, it remains an important tool for ensuring that workers are paid fair wages for their work and protecting them from exploitation.

The last revision of minimum wages was in 2022, for 2019, 2020 and 2021, when it was increased by 12 per cent. However, it was noted that this was barely enough to compensate workers for the 23.4 per cent increase in the cost of living over the three years.

Increasing the minimum wage is one way to address the high cost of living. Workers earn more money, helping to alleviate their financial struggles and making it easier for them to afford basic necessities such as food, housing and transportation.

It is important to consider not just the minimum wage when addressing the high cost of living but also other factors that contribute to it. The government may need to implement other policies and initiatives like improving public transportation and supporting local industries to create decent jobs and boost economic growth.



