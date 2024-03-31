Align elections, academics

The recent closure of Rongo University due to chaos after student elections clashed with the end-of-semester examinations has highlighted the need for university managers to coordinate election and academic calendars.

The disruption not only cut short the exams but also created logistical and financial challenges for students.

University administrations play a vital role in managing and mitigating the impact of external events, such as elections, on the academic calendar.

Working with other stakeholders, they can schedule the elections in a manner that minimises disruption to academic activities. Early dialogue and coordination with election authorities are crucial to align election dates with the academic calendar.

Clear communication is of the essence. By highlighting the potential consequences of disruption to academic activities, university managers can encourage a more coordinated approach to elections.

Strategic planning is another key aspect they should consider. Contingency plans can effectively address unforeseen disruptions and ensure continuity of academic activities.

These plans should include measures to minimise the impact on students’ learning outcomes and provide alternative arrangements for completing academic requirements.

It is crucial for university administrators to prioritise the seamless progression of studies and safeguard the integrity of the academic calendar even as they support the similarly vital student elections.



