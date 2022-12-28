Alcoholism and drug use create a security threat

Amos, 20, is in the rehabilitation centre for the second time in his life. He started drinking at the tender age of 11.

His father and uncle came home from a drinking spree carrying with them an almost empty bottle of liquor. In their drunken state, they made him sip from the bottle. It would man him up. That joke was the first step to a series of events and decisions that led him to be a drug addict.

Alcohol, whose use is largely legal worldwide, is one of the most common gateway drugs. While it contributes to a country's GDP, it is also one of the main contributors to the global disease burden.

Kenyans are known for their legendary partying. Sherehe sheria is the slogan. As of June 2022, East African Breweries reported a whopping 124 per cent increase in their profit with Kenya leading in their consumption in East Africa.

Liquor businesses are thriving amidst the havoc alcohol consumption is causing in homes and workplaces. Illegal brews are wildly unregulated with deaths being the only documented indicators of the harm they cause.

KRA directly benefits from profits even as Kebs and Nacada exchange blame when illicit brews take lives.

Illicit brews

Alcohol is not for sale to persons under the age of 18 and yet, it is available to children in primary and secondary school.

Recreational use of alcohol and other drugs has been on a steady rise in Kenya even as the county governments try to regulate clubs and the production and sale of illicit brews and drugs.

Kuber is one of the drugs readily available to school-going children in the country.

The rapid absorption of nicotine through the mouth into the bloodstream causes an elevation in the users’ mood. It is said to be more addictive than cigarettes. Illegal brews and easy access to wines and spirits play a huge part in children getting a hold of alcohol and using it.

Drug abuse has been an ongoing trend in Kenya for a while now. Maybe it is about time we recognise that we are stuck in a cycle that needs to be stopped one way or the other.

Acceptance that we might be alcoholics and drug addicts masquerading as good-time party people is the first step. This narrative fuelled by music, memes and jokes is at our own expense.

Alcoholism and drug use create a security threat of its own kind. Young people who are unable to control their consumption turn to petty theft to fulfil their daily urges. Employees miss out on work leading to layoffs and the rise of an unproductive society.

There are reports of an increase in both mental and physical illnesses caused by substance abuse. There is a disconnect in our way of life. It always seems like we are living for the weekend and missing out on the other days of the week.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua might be on to something with the re-empowering of the local administration. Chiefs and assistant chiefs can play a huge role in curtailing the spread of drugs.

Drug dealers

Since the judicial system seems to fail in keeping drug dealers and illegal alcohol producers off the streets, local administration can be authorised to deal with it at the grassroots level.

This would work to also regulate the Kebs-approved products. It would also fall onto the sober people in society to point the local government towards the dealers and distributors.

We can then work our way into the county and national level regulations. Parents need to be more present in their children's lives even as the need to earn a living increases.

It is a tough balance. Odds are seemingly against everything that would lead to a more sober society. It is easier said than done but it needs to be done. Alcoholism and drug use should not be something we are proud to define our belonging. Kenya is more than a drinking and drug-induced state.

We are the home of athletic champions, breathtaking wildlife, beautiful sceneries and a culture that inspires art. It is up to an individual to choose their path to walk on or gutter to lie in.