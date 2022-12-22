Alcoblow data is health info; it is sensitive and personal

Alcohol consumption data is health data and ought to be handled as personal data. It is sensitive data. Any data controller using a breathalyser, such as Alcoblow, to get alcohol consumption data, intent on processing your health data, ought to get explicit consent from you - data subject.

Lawful excuse demands lawful procedure.

Disclosure of such data may drastically affect a person’s private and family life and social and employment situation by exposing them to opprobrium and the risk of ostracism. You can process sensitive personal data if you obtain explicit consent from the individual, unless prohibited by law. The Data Protection Act, 2019 prohibits the processing of sensitive personal data unless the processing of the data adheres to the principles of data protection.

In Kenya, data that reveal a person’s health status is deemed sensitive. Data protection regulations demand that you document all the data you hold and destroy it when you are no longer contractually or legally bound to hold it.

Protection of personal data, not least medical data, is fundamental to enjoyment of one’s right to respect for private and family life as guaranteed by Article 31 of the Constitution.

It is crucial not only to respect the sense of privacy of a patient but also preserve their confidence in the medical profession and health services. The European Court of Human Rights made decisions on the processing of sensitive personal data-health data.

Z v. Finland ECHR 1997: Publication of the applicant’s identity and health condition in the Court of Appeal’s judgment.

A court must examine whether there were sufficient reasons to justify the disclosure of the applicant’s identity and HIV infection. The publication of the information gave rise to a violation of the applicant’s right to respect for her private and family life as guaranteed by Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights. Court held unanimously that the disclosure of the applicant’s identity and medical condition by the Helsinki Court of Appeal constituted a breach of Article 8.

Konovalova v. Russia, no. 37873/04, ECHR 2014: Konovalova sued a Russian military hospital and sought compensation and a public apology for the intentional delay to her labour and the non-authorised presence of third parties during the birth. She filed an application with the European Court of Human Rights alleging violations of Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which protects the right to private and family life, and Article 3, which prohibits torture and inhuman or degrading treatment. The Court unanimously held that Russia violated Article 8 of the Convention and ordered the State to pay Ms Konovalova 3,000 in non-pecuniary damages and 200 for costs and expenses.

Without such protection, those in need of medical assistance may be deterred from revealing such information of a personal and intimate nature as may be necessary in order to receive appropriate treatment and, even, from seeking such assistance, thereby endangering their own health and, in the case of transmissible diseases, that of the community.

The domestic law must, therefore, afford appropriate safeguards to prevent any such communication or disclosure of personal health data as may be inconsistent with the guarantees.



