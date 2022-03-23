Air pollution reports are a serious matter

The University of Verona, in Italy, recently released a report detailing the dangers posed by polluted air. Its research findings established that people who inhale particulate matter, composite particles in smoke, soot or flying dust stand high chances of contracting autoimmune diseases. This topic is worth wide deliberations and urgent action.

In urban centres, especially cities, where industrial and infrastructural growth is inevitable, environmental air pollution is rampant. Sadly, many of the affected individuals don’t know the amounts in volumes of particulate matter they inhale or whether it surpasses the recommended maximum of particulate matter, 10 (PM10) or 20 microgrammes per cubic metre for PM2.5.

Unlike when there were fewer vehicles and industries operated far from residential grounds, more people are diagnosed with diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel complications and connective tissue sickness.

There are safeguards though: At the national level, there exists Air Quality Regulations, under the Environmental Management and Coordination Act (EMCA). Of interest, however, is the capacity of the affected parties to measure the level of exposure and lodge complaints.

Risk to health

Nairobi City County, as East Africa’s largest industrial city, has had its share of air pollution. Visible forms of environmental air pollution that the WHO terms as “the greatest environmental risk to health” is seen as dark clouds hovering over tall chimneys and choking smoke from vehicular traffic.

But the city administrators must be commended for their efforts in mitigating against pollution. City Hall’s website reveals the existence of the Nairobi City County Air Quality Policy and also the Nairobi City County Air Quality Bill 2021.

The latter, in its third reading in the county assembly, seeks continuous awareness campaigns and empowering officers to investigate, prosecute and mitigate against air pollution. That should be emulated by the other counties.