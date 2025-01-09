AI will not replace humans

The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution has shaken the world. Its advent has been compared to the industrial revolution. According to Harvard Business Review, integrating AI into business will pump over $15.7 trillion into the global economy by 2030.

AI uses machine learning to crunch large datasets and generate information that has potential to solve problems for businesses, communities and individuals.

For example, AI performs tasks that require human intelligence, such as creating content, providing customer support and helping businesses develop and track strategy execution. The potential of AI to assist in the diagnosis and treatment of disease is enormous.

As AI becomes part of our everyday lives, there is palpable anxiety and despondency that it will replace humans in the work and business space. The proliferation of ever-evolving AI tools has not helped calm this anxiety. However, while specific processes will ultimately be fully automated, the human touch will always be needed. Karim Lakhani has famously stated that “AI is not going to replace humans, but humans with AI are going to replace humans without AI”.

The hallmark of being human is emotional intelligence, which AI lacks. While machines will help us solve complex problems, only humans can feel, offer friendship, empathise and provide genuine connections. It will be impossible for AI to replace our human emotional complexity.