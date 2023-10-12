AI no big risk to reading and research

In a world dominated by rapid technological advancements, the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) has significantly altered various aspects of daily life. From virtual assistants to data analysis tools, AI enhances efficiency and convenience.

Prominent AI model ChatGPT has particularly raised concerns about its potential impact on reading and research culture. But while it seems AI is reducing the inclination to read and conduct traditional research, closer look reveals a more nuanced picture.

ChatGPT has revolutionised accessibility of information. One can quickly retrieve answers and solutions to queries without sifting through lengthy texts, making information more readily available, and widely too.

Instead of spending hours in libraries or online databases, one can dedicate more time to productive tasks.

Educational institutions are incorporating AI technologies to personalise learning experiences. AI-based tutoring and chatbots provide immediate responses to students’ questions, encouraging more active participation and engagement in learning.

But there are pitfalls. Relying solely on AI-generated content can deter development of critical thinking. Reading, analysing and synthesising information is vital for intellectual growth.

The ease of access to information can also compromises the quality of research with researchers tempted to skip sifting through materials and conducting in-depth studies; hence superficial understanding of topics.

Reading is not just about gathering information but also the joy of exploration. AI-generated content lacks the emotional depth, creativity and literary nuance that humans bring to the written word. AI might reduce the pleasure of reading for leisure.

There are also privacy and ethical concerns. The potential for data misuse and algorithmic bias is becoming significant. Balance between technological advancement and the protection of privacy is, therefore, essential.

AI should be seen as a tool that complements human abilities rather than their replacement. We can harness its full potential yet preserve the core tenets of reading and research culture integral to intellectual growth.



