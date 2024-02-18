AI disrupts wine tasting experience

Supply of counterfeit products is threatening the trademark value of major companies whose brand names are well known internationally.

Among the affected industries is the wines and spirits. A report intimates that about 20 per cent of the wines and spirits consumed in Kenya, for instance, is counterfeit.

This deceitful practice is largely split into two categories — look-alike counterfeits, that mimic genuine products but which are nearly always of inferior quality — and refilling of genuine bottles. This is costing millions annually, undermines consumer trust, tarnishes the reputation of venerable vineyards and causes immeasurable public and personal health costs.

Ironically, the renaissance in technology that has enabled the production of "highly sophisticated fake alcohol" is also about to transform the ways in which we authenticate and appreciate it. The artificial intelligence (AI) offers a unique blend of scientific precision and sensory enrichment.

We are staring at a future where every bottle tells a true story and every glass offers a genuine taste of its origin. In one recent study, for example, scientists trained AI algorithms to examine the chemical makeup of eighty different wines from seven estates in the French Bordeaux area.

The wines, which were from 12 distinct vintages between 1990 and 2007, were remarkably well-dated to the precise vineyard and vintage.

Using gas chromatography and analysing the wines’ complex chemical concentrations, they reported in the journal Communications Chemistry a staggering 99 per cent success rate in identifying the wine's estate and up to 50 percent accuracy in estimating the vintage. But there could be more to the detection arsenal.

Digital olfaction technology, a tool that mimics the human olfactory system, translates smell data into actionable insights through AI. Sensors capture smell signatures, which are then analysed by AI algorithms against a vast library of known scents.

This could lead to a portable gadget that can authenticate wine with a single scan. These technologies will not only upend the market for fake wine, safeguard dupe-hunting consumers against fraud but also help to create a new culture of knowledgeable connoisseurs who can make decisions based on data.

What an incredible way to democratise wine tasting and guarantee authenticity with every sip!



