AI can improve efficiency, visibility in public health

The Covid-19 pandemic has rushed our hospitals off their feet. The problem is compounded by increased demand, outstripping supply of healthcare professionals, and chronic diseases, causing unprecedented strain on resources.

More efficiency and visibility are needed in healthcare, ranging from a repository of medical information and insights to easy access to smart and accurate clinical decision support and intelligent predictive analytics to simplify diagnosis and treatment.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is software capable of “mimicking” cognitive functions such as learning and problem solving. While it has largely been applied only in gamification and education sectors, it’s also a future of healthcare, enabling scientists to diagnose and cure diseases and hospitals to lower costs and increase efficiency.

AI’s ability to sift through, remember and learn from vast amounts of information will get healthcare closer to dealing with the complexity of factors that affect it.

For instance, for decades, cancer diagnosis has involved mind-numbing, tedious repetitive work of trying to spot cancerous cells.

But AI can interrogate multiple libraries of images so that, when a clinician detects a tumour, the database can be searched to find all similar tumours, thereby allowing evaluation of the treatment and subsequent outcomes before designing an effective personalised treatment.

Centralised digital system

When this integrated data architecture is combined with high-performance computing, fast-servers, flexible scale-out network storage and direct, secure access to a multi-cloud environment with Big Data analytics capabilities, the gains could be immense, especially in terms of accuracy and time.

Key to ensuring efficiency in healthcare is enhanced instant updates. The predictive AI pipelines could be tailored to offer a higher level of accountability, allowing data to be instantly updated across hospital information system (HIS) channels, and ensure fluid communication between patients and doctors or hospitals and external stakeholders.

Such a centralised digital system is lacking in Kenya yet it could expedite analysis of subtle changes in the healthcare sector and convert them into a risk assessment to inform periodic improvements in patient care and management.

AI has ‘reductionised’ and democratised development of drugs, including for Covid-19, even in struggling economies like Kenya. Our scientists could combine graph database technology with AI to better understand the pathology of the coronavirus and other diseases.

This is essential to the management of diseases such as diabetes, easy and more precise identification of risk groups and relieving and supporting doctors in diagnosis and therapy.

What’s more, front-desk clerical work, such as maintaining patient records and appointments, will be made easier through AI.

