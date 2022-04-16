Ahenda leaves an imprint that won’t be erased in the hearts of Qataris

It’s with great pain that I have to say that we have lost a legend and mentor, that’s Ambassador Patrick ‘Paddy’ Ahenda. The heart and soul grieves, but we only say what pleases God.

Ambassador Ahenda was one of the most active diplomats in Doha, according to the testimony of the people of Qatar who witnessed the gentleness of his character and kindness. They also saw the strength of beautiful communication with them in joys and sorrows, with officials and the broad civil society alike.

He built bridges of communication and deepened relations between our two countries within a short period of his assignment to the position.

Less than three years after his arrival in Doha, he was known to everyone because of his movements, participation, and presence at official and ordinary occasions, among the business community, cultural events, sports and the arts.

Despite his advanced age, he was a flame of activity and vitality. He was always at the forefront in terms of communication; became familiar and was known for his constant presence, his wit, and his ever-wide smile.

Close friend

He was a close friend and generous brother. I would meet him whenever I was in Doha. He would consult on every issue, big or small. It involved how to enter upon officials and Qatari society, amazingly, it did not take long until I saw him strengthening his relations with everyone, his presence in public and private occasions was largely honoured and appreciated.

As a diplomat, Ambassador Ahenda had a good mix of official diplomacy and social diplomacy at its finest, thus leaving an imprint that will not be erased in the hearts of Qataris.

While active as an accomplished politician in Mr Raila Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and as a student leader, political activist, businessman and educator, in promoting Kenya-Qatar relations to its highest level, he was the best ambassador and representative of his country.

As I express my grief at the death of my dear friend, Ambassador Ahenda, I also take this opportunity to convey my sincere condolences to Mr Uhuru Kenyatta, the President of the friendly Republic of Kenya, Mr Odinga, the Ambassador’s immediate family, friends and relatives and to the entire Kenyan people.

It is a great loss, but our consolation lies in the great legacy that he left in respect of the bilateral relations between Kenya and Qatar that flourishes day after day.