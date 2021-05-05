Aftercare in drug recovery crucial

Drug addict

Aftercare is the treatment that follows rehabilitation.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Simon Mwangi

Corporate communications manager

Nacada

What you need to know:

  • It is the collective plan to support an individual during their early recovery and help them prevent relapse.

The media is awash with stories of high-profile individuals checking into drug rehabilitation centres. But after therapy, they relapse to substance abuse. This often raises the question of how effective the rehabilitation programs are.

