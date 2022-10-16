After unity, let Ruto focus on economy and ‘state capture’

Winning the tight presidential election against veteran Opposition leader Raila Odinga was the easier part; what lies ahead of President William Ruto is an uphill task of healing and unifying the nation.

Soon after his election victory, there were many defections to his coalition—which was criticised by the losing coalition as a ploy to buy leaders into a ‘one-party state’, eroding democracy.

The winner-takes-all philosophy exacerbates the ethnic polarisation witnessed in every five-year electoral cycle.

While 7.1 million Kenyans voted for Dr Ruto, there are 6.9 million aggrieved ones who believe that Raila won. Further, there is a silent majority of over eight million who did not vote.

It is incumbent on the President to bring on board all Kenyans under his rule. But he must first tame rogue political hacks, especially from his backyard, whose utterances could ignite ethnic animosity and hate.

In forming his government, let President Ruto take counsel from the late President Moi: “When you go to fetch water in the ocean, no matter how many you are, everybody will leave with some water in their basin.”

Looking at his Cabinet, while it is filled with his lieutenants, there is a feeling of fresh faces and an inclusive government—including a nominee from his arch-rival Raila’s Nyanza stronghold.

But President Ruto is not looking for a mongrel government, akin of the 2008 Grand Coalition Government of President Mwai Kibaki and Prime Minister Raila. Or the 2018 ‘Handshake’ between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila that led to the collapsed BBI. We need a strong Opposition to prevent a reincarnation of the Nyayo dictatorship, which would erode the democratic gains of over 30 years.

The era of the imperial presidency is long gone. And with devolution, the days of ‘Moi holding the yam and chopping stick’ as described by Oloo Aringo are long gone.

It behoves all elected leaders to work with the President. That is why it was wrong for some Nyanza elected leaders to boycott the President’s visit President to the region.

Good faith

President Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua have visited the Nyanza. The duo did not even campaign in this Raila bastion for fear of attack.

Their first official visit to the region is, therefore, a show of good faith in the unity agenda they are propagating.

President Ruto must also not forget the very reason he was elected: ‘The PLAN’, as his campaign famously put it. He must deliver on his manifesto, which promised economic liberation for all Kenyans.

The economy is in disarray, the cost of living is at a record high, many people are disgruntled and the ‘Hustler’ narrative is slowly waning.

Lastly, President Ruto must keep his promise of ending the ‘State Capture’ endemic in the economy and institutions of governance.

Just like the late President John Magufuli dealt with cartels in Tanzania, he must decimate these cabals. In his previous roles as an MP and Cabinet minister, Dr Ruto was rated as one of the best-performing officials.

With the same gusto, he can achieve his agenda.