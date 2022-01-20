African trade bloc can help to create jobs

By embracing and ratifying the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in 2018, Kenya joined continental efforts to strengthen development and cooperation in Africa.

AfCFTA is meant to create a single economic market for the prosperity of the African people. The agreement is the umbilical cord that connects Africa with its aspirations of a more developed and integrated continent. It is anchored on the possibilities of creating a peaceful and prosperous Africa as envisioned in the Agenda 2063 of the African Union.

With a probable market of over 1.2 billion people in Africa, AfCFTA opens up unprecedented opportunities for youth to get out of unemployment and poverty, the twin diseases that impair their dreams and rob them of their future.

The latest census, that of 2019, put Kenyans under 35 at three-quarters of the total population. The demand for economic opportunities is, thus, expected to increase exponentially in the coming years, especially among the youth. AfCFTA is one of the escape routes that policymakers at the national and county levels can exploit to spur economic growth and development.

New international business trends

Whereas the grassroots youth may not be sufficiently acquainted with its complexities, it is important to translate the opportunities birthed by AfCFTA for their easy access. The youth, as the successors of AfCFTA, must receive more exposure on its operations, technicalities and opportunities so that maximum benefits are accrued from its effective implementation.

Small-scale businesses are the drivers of the economy; hence, sufficient attention should be given to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), especially those owned and operated by youth. With the advancement in ICT infrastructure, the youth can be exposed to new international business trends, like e-commerce.

Effective youth mobilisation and exposure should also give them a seat at the big table to take part in making important policy proposals, decisions and pronouncements to their benefit.