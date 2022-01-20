African trade bloc can help to create jobs

By  Joel Kimari

Youth affairs practitioner

  • AfCFTA is meant to create a single economic market for the prosperity of the African people.
  • The youth, as the successors of AfCFTA, must receive more exposure on its operations, technicalities and opportunities.

By embracing and ratifying the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in 2018, Kenya joined continental efforts to strengthen development and cooperation in Africa. 

