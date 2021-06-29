African nations must step up output of clean energy

Production and uptake of renewable energy in Africa has been on the increase, buoyed by availability of clean energy sources like the sun, water, geothermal and wind. But there’s widening of accessibility gaps in many countries.

Amid increasing economic and environmental costs of using fossil fuels, combined with the accelerated impact of climate change, a transition to renewable energy is imperative. This will also help to safeguard Africa’s economic development, as it will mainly be supported by clean sources of energy.

“Africa Energy Outlook 2019” shows that, despite hosting 17 per cent of the world’s population, the continent accounted for only four per cent of power supply investment. The report showed that achieving reliable electricity supply for all would require a fourfold increase in global investments of up to $120 billion (Sh12.9 trillion) a year until 2040.

The International Monetary Fund’s “Outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa”, released this year, shows Africa’s economy could grow by 3.4 per cent in 2021 as it recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic. The development is in the right direction as it comes with additional demand for energy for powering Africa.

International Energy Agency statistics show that, as at 2021, despite half of the population — about 600 million people — in Africa living without electricity, demand for the commodity was 700 terawatt-hours (TWh) and is expected to reach 1,600 TWh by 2040. This creates a great opportunity for countries to embrace renewable sources of energy.

Clean energy

Besides growing energy demand, there are several factors that push the need for the resource, population growth being key among them. With that and urbanisation at the centre of clean energy discussion, of importance is Africa’s manufacturing agenda.

A 2019 report by Brookings Institution, a Washington, DC-based non-profit public policy organisation, “The potential of manufacturing and industrialization in Africa: Trends, opportunities and strategies”, indicated that business-to-business spending in manufacturing in Africa will hit $663.3 billion by 2030, $201.28 billion more than in 2015.

In 2019, a World Bank report predicted that Africa’s population will double by 2040 to 2.4 billion, from 1.2 billion. But do we have adequate energy to sustain it? Is the available energy reliable and safe to anchor economic growth and support reduction of emission of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere?

More than 86 per cent of the energy produced by Kenya Electricity Generating Company, a leading energy producer in Eastern Africa, is generated from green sources. The company advocates exploration and development of clean energy, key among them geothermal, hydro and wind. Today, Kenya is Africa’s top geothermal producer and among the top 10 globally. Geothermal energy accounts for almost half of its total installed capacity.

The African Union’s Agenda 2063 seeks to boost economic growth with an aspiration of making it a global powerhouse. We have a golden chance to go green while the opportunity for growth is rife.