African nations must step up output of clean energy

Renewable Energy

With that and urbanisation at the centre of clean energy discussion, of importance is Africa’s manufacturing agenda.

Photo credit: Pool

By  REBECCA MIANO

What you need to know:

  • More than 86 per cent of the energy produced by Kenya Electricity Generating Company is generated from green sources.
  • Today, Kenya is Africa’s top geothermal producer and among the top 10 globally.

Production and uptake of renewable energy in Africa has been on the increase, buoyed by availability of clean energy sources like the sun, water, geothermal and wind. But there’s widening of accessibility gaps in many countries. 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.