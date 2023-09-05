African leaders should present a unified position

World leaders are converging for the Africa Climate Summit at a time when climate change has become one of the most consequential structural determinants of health. Despite contributing far less to global carbon emissions, Africa continues to suffer the greatest impacts.

Looking ahead, scientists anticipate that climate-related threats will claim a quarter of a million additional lives every year between 2030 and 2050, and that the occurrence of zoonotic disease will continue to increase. The urgency of this moment demands a collective and unified position from African leaders.

The time for action is now. We urge African leaders to commit to a unified and comprehensive financing agenda to scale up intersecting climate and pandemic efforts, build resilient systems, prevent outbreaks, and adequately respond to threats.

Firstly, invest in strong climate-and-pandemic-resilient health systems to be able to detect, alert, and contain emerging public health threats. Less than 0.5 per cent of global multilateral climate adaptation funding targets the health sector.

African leaders must call for the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, other multilateral development banks, and development finance institutions to evolve and prioritise joint new investments in climate-and-pandemic-resilient health systems where they are needed the most.

Secondly, prevent outbreaks from happening. The Covid-19 pandemic has claimed more than 24 million lives, cost the global economy tens of trillions of dollars, and triggered the biggest setbacks in a generation to reducing global poverty, inequality, and achieving global development goals.

To prevent another crisis of this magnitude, leaders must take a unified position and commit to comprehensive action that addresses upstream drivers of virus spillover. For African leaders, this looks like aligning National Action Plans for Health Security (NAPHS) with National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans (NBSAPs), and calling for global leadership to fully and sustainably capitalise the Pandemic Fund and Green Climate Fund.

Thirdly, respond to threats. Most response efforts today take a “wait-and-see” approach. Instead, if African leaders prioritise disease surveillance mechanisms that integrate clinical, epidemiological, and genomic data — including weather patterns, wastewater surveillance, consumer behaviour, social media, and even mobility — we can have a more complete and predictive picture on climate and health.

These new investments must leave a legacy of strong and resilient primary health care systems that protect essential health services in a crisis and advance Universal Health Coverage. On a national and regional level, leaders can integrate national action plans for health security with their climate change adaptation and biodiversity action plans.

Leaders at the Africa Climate Summit should seize this opportunity to present a unified position that supports investment at scale to mitigate the impacts of climate and pandemic crises, build resilient systems, prevent outbreaks, and respond to threats.

The world has the tools it needs to create climate-and pandemic-resilient systems. What we need now, is equitable access to those tools for the world’s most vulnerable countries and bold unified leadership that is committed to building a more resilient future.