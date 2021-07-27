African Court did not say we postpone the elections

Voting in Kiambaa

Voters queue to cast their votes during the Kiambaa parliamentary by-election on July 15, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  EDWARD KAHUTHIA

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights recently gave an advisory opinion on implications of the Covid-19 crisis on the right of African citizens to participate in elections. That appears to have provided additional munitions to proponents of the suggested postponement of the 2022 General Election in Kenya.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.