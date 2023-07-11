African Anti-Corruption Day a wake-up call to vigilance

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Tuesday led Kenyans in marking the annual African Anti-Corruption Day. The commemoration provides a platform for anti-corruption stakeholders to reflect on the progress, challenges and reform opportunities in the journey to the elusive but much-desired ethical Kenyan society.

The overall objective of the event is to give prominence to the war on corruption by commemorating the adoption of the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption (AUCPCC) as a mechanism for fighting graft in Africa.

The AUCPCC has five key objectives. One, promote and strengthen the development of mechanisms required to prevent, detect, punish and eradicate corruption and related offences in both public and private sectors. Two, promote, facilitate and regulate cooperation among state parties to ensure the effectiveness of measures and actions against corruption and related offences.

The third objective is to coordinate and harmonise the policies and legislation between state parties for purposes of fighting corruption. The fourth is to promote socio-economic development by removing obstacles to the enjoyment of economic, social and cultural rights as well as civil and political rights. And lastly, the AUCPCC aims to establish the necessary conditions to foster transparency and accountability in the management of public affairs.

The commemoration comes against the backdrop of the increased withdrawal of anti-corruption cases from the courts against high-profile individuals in society and, fundamentally, of heightened affront on the anti-corruption legal framework by Parliament.

The National Assembly is particularly hell-bent on mutilating the anchor statute in the anti-corruption legal framework—the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act (ACECA), 2003.

Public property

First, Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Kiringa Ruku proposed to amend the statute through his Anti-Corruption and Economics Crimes (Amendment) Bill 2023. The bill proposes to amend Section 45 of the Act, on the protection of public property and revenue, by deleting the two offences prescribed in parts 2(b) and (c).

Section 45(2)(b)(c) makes it an offence to willfully or carelessly fail to comply with any law or procedures and guidelines relating to the procurement, allocation, sale or disposal of property, tendering of contracts, management of funds or incurring of expenditures or engage in a project without prior planning.

It has been instrumental in successfully prosecuting procurement-related corruption. The amendment, therefore, poses a huge threat to the progress made in the anti-graft war.

In mid-June, Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma proposed a bill to delete Section 64 of ACECA, which disqualifies corruption or economic crime convicts from elective or appointive public office for 10 years after the conviction, arguing that it is unfair as the person will have served punishment per Section 48 of the law.

That would water down the Act and rob the anti-corruption war of the deterrence value inherent in Section 64. First, it would pave the way for appointed public officers who have been convicted for corruption or economic crimes to get their way back into public office. Secondly, it would embolden any public officer who may have been avoiding corruption for fear of the 10-year ban to engage in it.

Section 48, which Mr Kaluma wants the anti-graft war to rely on, dictates the penalty for the offence of corruption and economic crime. It spells a fine not exceeding Sh1 million or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years or both. It prescribes an additional mandatory penalty for a quantifiable benefit received or suffered due to the offence. The proposal that the war on graft depend only on this to punish offenders is akin to trivialising it.

The offence of corruption and economic crime is complicated. It is often mired in a web of connections of the high and mighty and is, sometimes, trans-border, making it difficult to secure a conviction. It may not also be a big deal for the corrupt to pay the fines for their convictions and move on as if nothing happened. Deterrence, therefore, becomes a key pillar in the anti-corruption war.

Political elite

Should the duo have their way on their bills, it will open the floodgates for others in the emerging desire among the political elite to attack and weaken the legal framework for anti-corruption war. They should be stopped in their tracks.

In a public lecture at yesterday’s commemoration at the University of Nairobi, Justice Aaron Ringera, who headed the EACC’s precursor, Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission, lamented that Kenyans are yet to realise the benefits of the ideals and values in Chapter Six of the Constitution, which they hoped would clean up their politics so that only men and women of integrity occupied public office, he said.

Corruption is not only—like the proverbial strand of stringy meat stuck deep between the teeth—refusing to go away; it is also viciously fighting back. This is the major pain point in the anti-corruption war and the commemoration should be a wake-up call for all to remain vigilant.