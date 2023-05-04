Africa should leverage its diaspora strength to grow

The resolutions of the global African Diaspora Symposium (GADS ushered a new dawn on what the future of diaspora investments holds for Africa.

The over 30 million Africans, 55 million Afro-Brazilians and 45 million African-Americans living outside the continent represent a vast network of potential development partners.

Through their resources in remittances and pension fund investments, they play a crucial role in its investments, sustaining livelihoods and social services and contributing to development through their expertise, networks and social capital.

Africa’s engagement with the diaspora is necessary to bridge critical development gaps. Several strategies are necessary—such as building trust and partnerships (including African governmental assurances of diaspora investments) and investing in capacity building and knowledge sharing and creating an enabling policy environment that recognises the diaspora’s role in sustainable development.

It is against this background that the GADS Abuja 2023 was organised by the African Diaspora Alliance (AfDA) with the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) in conjunction with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and the Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA), both of the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Federal Government of Nigeria, at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, Nigeria, as well as virtually, on April 27-28. The theme was “Building Stronger Connections between Africa and the Global Diaspora”.

Undermine and denigrate

The overall goal was to offer a platform to facilitate a consultative, immersive interaction between the African diaspora and other stakeholders where workable solutions to Africa’s most pressing issues will be discussed and concrete strategies proffered for necessary partnerships.

Among the observations was that, as long as Africa does not develop as it should, the world will continue to undermine and denigrate it, thus the need to emulate other races by harnessing the expertise and products of the African diaspora by governments, institutions and policymakers, and particularly the unique role of women.

There are numerous investment opportunities within the regional economic blocs, and country investment programmes, to engage with the diaspora.

The diaspora has the intellectual and financial capital to undertake programme-specific financing of projects and programmes of the African Union (AU).

It could be used to develop value chains in multi-million-dollar industries in science and technology, agriculture, trade and manufacturing, energy and infrastructure development, and tourism and culture, among other sectors.

There was also renewed impetus towards enabling the African diaspora to have a central role in shaping sustainable development initiatives in Africa by ensuring that diaspora-led organisations and networks are supported to lead and implement development projects in partnership with local actors, rather than being relegated to a secondary role.

The symposium secured a commitment by African countries to create an enabling policy environment that recognises the role of the diaspora in sustainable development in the continent and to develop policies that support diaspora engagement, including the creation of diaspora-focused initiatives, streamlined investment procedures, and support for diaspora-led organisations and networks.

The symposium’s valuable policy recommendations and follow-up activities for effective implementation towards achieving the laudable objectives set out ab initio should be followed through.