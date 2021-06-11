Africa should invest in technology to support learning amid Covid-19

At least 25,000 leaders will be meeting virtually this week to mark 20 years of a global commitment to social impact.

They are all part of the initiative to drive social good - the UN Global Compact. Every organisation forming part of the UN Global Compact works to make the world a better place.

NewGlobe supports the education of at least one million children across Africa daily. As signatories, we stand behind the UN Global Compact’s recognition that investing in education is essential for developing a skilled workforce for the future besides improving economic growth.

Increasing smart investment in education is important. Change in education systems requires more than investment. It rests on ambitious political and community leadership. Increasingly, such changes are prioritised by political leaders who recognise its benefits for their societies.

Prosperous societies

Across Africa, governments, societies and communities are supported by the likes of New Globe in partnership to revolutionise educational outcomes for millions of children and help build stable, equitable and prosperous societies.

In Kenya, Uganda, and Nigeria, Bridge community school network has been supporting underprivileged communities by delivering education. Its first school was opened in Nairobi in 2009.

In Nigeria, the school works with the EKOEXCEL and EdoBEST programmes on behalf of the governors of Lagos and Edo states to offer improved learning outcomes for hundreds of thousands of primary school children. In Liberia, Bridge Liberia programme educates tens of thousands of learners across the country.

These programmes are linked by NewGlobe’s commitment to learning which uses education data to improve learning. Millions of African children are either out of school or are in school where they do not get quality education.

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta recently pointed out the need to make smart investments in education technology to help close the digital gap and leapfrog infrastructure deficits in schools.

The Covid-19 pandemic, which has disrupted education across the world, makes such investments even more urgent. But it has also shown how technology can be used to support learning.

Learn remotely

At the onset of the pandemic, the Kenyan government closed all learning institutions to curb the spread of the virus. This confined over 18 million children who required support to learn remotely and ensure continuity of the learning process at home.

This prompted Bridge Kenya to come up with a free e-learning programme called @home learning. The programme was designed to keep children engaged, entertained and learning. The resources were based on the technology that parents and pupils use in their daily lives.

The learning resources are aligned to the national curriculum and are specifically designed for children’s age and grades. The robust home learning resources are available to all pupils nation-wide thereby giving the institution an opportunity to reach more children in Kenya.

In Lagos State, nearly 500,000 MP3 players were distributed to learners during the Covid-19 lockdown through the EKOEXCEL programme. They provide grade appropriate pre-recorded lessons that are updated regularly to make e-learning easier and accessible.

The impact of the @home learning was imperative. In March 2021 Bridge pupils sat the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education for a sixth consecutive year in 30 counties across Kenya and posted impressive results. An analysis of the Bridge results indicates that 34 per cent of the KCPE candidates scored more than 300 marks.

Local, national and international leaders are focused on ‘building back better’. In education, this means reviewing what is proven to work in a system.

This week’s UN Global Compact Leaders’ Summit will elevate ambition for strategic collective action. Only through multi-stakeholder collaboration, innovative thought leadership, transparent reporting on progress and focused data driven initiatives can we get back on track.