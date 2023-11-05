Africa should exploit BRI, Blue Dot, Global Gateway

Some global powers have attempted competing models to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the massive infrastructure initiative stretching from East Asia to Europe.

How do African countries centre their infrastructure needs and financing in these apparent reactionary approaches (by the US and the EU ) to the BRI?

BRI was coined in 2013 China’s President Xi Jinping, inspired by the concept of the Silk Road established during the Han Dynasty 2,000 years ago.

The ancient network of trade routes connected China to the Mediterranean via Eurasia for centuries.

BRI has two components: A transcontinental transport network linking China to parts of the world—Southeast Asia, South Asia, Central Asia, Russia and Europe by land and a sea route to Southeast and South Asia, South Pacific, the Middle East and Eastern Africa and Europe.

But BRI does go beyond the listed infrastructure connectivity but also coordination of policy, unimpeded trade, financial integration and connection of people.

Blue Dot Network, launched by the US, Japan and Australia, is a mechanism to certify infrastructure projects that meet robust international quality standards.

While its proponents describe it as “a multilateral effort to promote principles of sustainable infrastructure development around the world”, it does seem as a standards-setting mechanism.

The Global Gateway, the most recent approach to global infrastructure announced by the European Commission on September 15, 2021, appears to be the EU’s grand infrastructure strategy.

Least developed- and developing countries certainly need infrastructure to boost their trade, productivity and competitiveness. Many are in Africa and efforts to address its infrastructure challenges, like filling the infrastructure financing gap, fall short of what the continent really needs. Yet its development partners still announce cooperation pacts.

Infrastructure financing in Africa is important and urgent; hence, African countries should not be caught in the related geopolitics. Rather, the discussion should be how the AU can deliver its infrastructure ambitions through workable partnerships.

Africa’s infrastructure ambitions—laid down like the Programme for Infrastructural Development in Africa (Pida), one of the AU’s continental frameworks. Pida, according to the AU, provides a common framework for African stakeholders to build the infrastructure for more integrated transport, energy, ICT and trans-boundary water networks to boost trade, spark growth and create jobs.

An Infrastructure Consortium for Africa (ICA) report, “ Infrastructure Financing Trends in Africa 2018”, says financing of infrastructure in the continent hit a new high of $100.8 billion in 2018, a jump of about a quarter in 2017 and 38 per cent up on the 2015-2017 average. But it notes that there are gaps. African Development Bank CEO Akinwumi Adesina says there is an urgent need to close Africa’s $68-108 billion a year infrastructure financing gap to support its accelerated growth and development.



