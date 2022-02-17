Africa’s Year of Nutrition 2022 is opportune, timely

World hunger, on the rise since 2015, saw a drastic increase due to Covid-19. FAO says the number of food-insecure people rose by 318 million in 2020, with 86 million of them in Sub-Saharan Africa, the region with the highest prevalence of food insecurity — 66 per cent of the population.

Malnutrition is linked to poverty, low levels of education and poor access to health, including reproductive health services and family planning. A Cost of Hunger in Africa (Coha) study shows a direct link between poor nutrition and economic development, with countries losing 2-16 per cent of their annual gross domestic product (GDP) to childhood stunting. This threatens the realisation of the African Union’s (AU) Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want.

Food security is key to Africa’s long-term goals. The vision behind the AU theme for 2022 is “Strengthening Resilience in Nutrition and Food Security on the African Continent: Strengthening Agro-Food Systems, Health and Social Protection Systems for the Acceleration of Human, Social and Economic Capital Development”.

It highlights the paramountcy of nutrition for health and wellbeing, stimulating human capital development and socioeconomic potential of individuals, families and communities.

Increased food insecurity

The new year presents an opportunity to invest more effectively in nutrition and accelerate the march towards people-driven development that harnesses the power of women and youth. As the continent with the youngest population, Africa can experience a ‘demographic dividend’, as seen in ‘Asian Tiger’ countries, when the economically active population became larger than the dependent population, leading to increased growth and prosperity. When food security improves, health, well-being and productivity follow, increasing the likelihood of achieving a demographic dividend.

Nutrition and food security are a springboard for a positive health outcome and sustainable economic development. Related programmes will also transform the lives of more than a third of the continent’s population under five years and curb the enormous losses caused by malnutrition on GDP.

The focus on nutrition is timely. The “Ecological Threat Report 2021” shows climate change and demographic growth are driving increased food insecurity globally with two ‘hotspots’ in Africa—Southern Africa and the Sahel-Horn of Africa, both regions with weak socioeconomic resilience, extreme ecological risk and a rapidly growing population.

Good nutrition is fundamental in securing the Africa we want. Throughout this ‘Africa’s Year of Nutrition’, let the international community support the AU and the efforts of King Letsie III, the AU Nutrition Champion, to invest in African solutions that will eradicate food insecurity on the continent.