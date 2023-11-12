Africa’s unity for a strong global plastics treaty vital

Some 2,400 tonnes of waste is produced daily in Nairobi, about 20 per cent of it plastic. This may seem to be a meaningless figure—until it rains and choked drainage and waterways become an eyesore.

Rising urban population pressure and inadequate waste management have spiralled environmental degradation in many cities.

The plastic menace has emerged as one of the most pressing environmental issues of our time.

Africa has made great strides towards being plastic-free. Of the 54 states, 34 have passed a law banning plastics. But our steps are still heavy in terms of implementing them.

Kenya, for instance, banned single-use plastic carrier bags in 2017, for which it won praise from other countries and the UN. Yet supermarkets and green grocers have sneaked them back, but as plastic nets. And plastic is smuggled in.

Across Africa, plastic pollution is devastating communities’ health, the environment and the ecosystem that millions depend on for a livelihood. It pains to see images of large hazardous plastic waste consumed by wildlife.

Humans inadvertently consume unfathomable quantities of microplastics through food, sea salt, drinking water and the air.

Microplastics are known to, in part, damage human cells; amid concerns of affecting immune functions. A recent UN report says plastic pollution has disproportionate impacts on minority groups and marginalised communities and countries.

The science is clear, plastic production and climate change are inextricably linked. About 99 per cent of plastics are made from fossil fuels, the biggest contributors of climate change. Plastic creates billions of tonnes of greenhouse gases.

Cutting single-use plastic production by at least 75 per cent by 2040 is in line with the goal of keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius to avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis.

With plastic pollution a critical trans-border issue, African member states must strongly support a global response. A strong global plastic treaty will enable them to tackle challenges such as the continued scramble to dump plastic waste from wealthy nations into the continent.

Furthermore, due to corporate capture, some African governments bow to pressure from Big Business and the plastic industry. Corporations continue to greenwash and push for more production of plastic while preaching recycling as a solution to the crisis.

Neocolonial dumping

Africa’s governments must not echo the petrochemical industry but champion a strong global plastics treaty that puts an immediate cap on production of plastics and phases out polymers of concern.

More Africans are rising against the neocolonial dumping of waste in our continent and reject the influence of oil-producing countries and the petrochemical industry to delay the treaty.

The ‘Zero Draft’ of the treaty provides a basis upon which member states can build on and realise an ambitious instrument to finally end the age of plastics.

The latest round of negotiations is ongoing (November 13-19) at the UNEP headquarters in Nairobi and it is the opportunity for African leaders to prove that they hear the cry of their people and have the courage for decisive action. Africa can enable the necessary change to end the global plastic crisis.



