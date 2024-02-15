Africa must take charge of its Climate, development destiny

In today’s politics, the idea of one nation saving another from misery is nearly as outrageous and it is inconceivable. This rings true in the context of the Mattei Plan that was adopted by African leaders, including President William Ruto, during the recent Italy-Africa Summit.

At the core, the Mattei Plan represents Italy’s strategic drive to reassess its relationship with Africa. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described the plan as ‘‘non-predatory’’. Is this true, though?

History students will, however, easily see through the deception of the Mattei Plan. This arrangement is more about what Italy will gain from Africa rather than the continent’s benefits.

It is an extractive approach dressed as development and an extension of the exploitation that has defined the West’s relationship with Africa for decades. That the plan borrows its name from Enrico Mattei, the former Italian Prime Minister and founder of state oil company Eni, reeks of suspicion.

Eni has worked in the sphere of energy transition in Africa for more than six decades. Its reputation is not exactly white.

The company has courted controversy since the 1970s, including by greenwashing to push for expansion of fossil fuels. This was despite Eni’s early knowledge of the link between fossil fuels and climate change that unequally affects Africans.

Today, the average African is more vulnerable to effects of climate change than the average Italian. One is a victim while the other, the polluter, is the culprit. Italy, like its wealthy developed peers in the Global North, powered its development through fossil fuels.

Historical evidence shows that multinational corporations, including Italian entities like Eni, have plundered Africa’s resources through trade misinvoicing, a method of moving money illicitly across borders through deliberate falsification of the value, volume, and/or type of commodity in an international commercial transaction of goods or services.

American finance think-tank Global Financial Integrity Trade says misinvoicing is the largest component of illicit financial outflows in the world. It deprives African nations of vital revenue for development, besides leaving a trail of environmental destruction, human rights violations and climate change.

In its renewed pact with Africa, the Italian government has outlined five main policy pillars for the Mattei Plan, with education, agriculture, health, water and energy being Rome’s priorities. To support these sectors, Italy has allocated a war chest of €5.5 billion (Sh949 billion) and an additional €3 billion (Sh516 billion) for environmental initiatives.

But it is Meloni’s indication to use the plan to curb illegal immigration that send shivers across the continent. The PM’s emphasis underscores Italy’s domestic concerns, with more than 138,000 illegal immigrants arriving on Italian shores in 2022.

The majority of these were Africans. Illegal migration stems from, among other factors, historical colonialism, climate-induced displacement and armed conflict and political instability. People do not choose to leave their country out of abundance. Rather, it is a quest to flee scarcity, violence and deprivation of resources and human rights. This mass movement of people cannot effectively be stopped through declarations.

It needs a system change that addresses all these factors to keep people in their countries. Moreover, the conception of the Mattei Plan lacks input from African stakeholders such as civil society and religious groups. This effectively renders it exclusive. How can a country claim to support the continent without its involvement? Collaboration requires genuine partnership, not unilateral decision-making.

Africa’s development agenda cannot be led by the needs of the West. Italy’s top-down approach risks perpetuating neocolonialist dynamics, reminiscent of historical Western exploitation, which Africa must reject in all its manifestations.

Any plan for Africa’s development must prioritise decolonisation and systemic change. The plan must also recognise the continent’s unique challenges that stem from centuries of exploitation, with transparency and accountability as its guiding principles.

Even more worrisome, Italy has so far shared scanty details of the Mattei Plan. A lot is still unknown about its execution strategy. To comprehend its implications, Italy owes to Africa full disclosure of the plan.

Africa’s development must be led by Africans, acknowledging diverse contexts and the needs of the continent. While transfer for clean energy technology proposed in the Mattei Plan is seemingly transformative, more collaboration is critical.

This approach would yield tailored solutions such as prioritising adaptation financing over mitigation strategies.



